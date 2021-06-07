Goa CM Speaks To Republic; Welcomes PM's Decision To Provide Free Vaccines For All Adults

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced free vaccination for all adults, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network on Monday evening. The Goa Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of his state for announcing free vaccine for all adults and said that he also welcomes the Centre's decision to provide free ration to over 80 crore people till Diwali.

CM Pramod Sawant said, "I also welcome Prime Minister's decision of allowing people, who want to go abroad for studying, job or travel to get vaccinated on priority. Earlier, people had to wait for 84 days to get the second dose of Covishield. However, with the Centre's new announcement, people who have to go abroad can get their second dose within 28 days by showing relevant documents."

Goa CM speaks to Republic Media Network

When asked to comment on the current COVID-19 situation in the state, Pramod Sawant said that at the peak of the second wave, Goa despite being a small state had reported 52 per cent positivity. He further said, "However, by following all COVID appropriate protocols, the current COVID positivity rate in the state is below 30 per cent. Not only this, the COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 94.2 per cent," he added.

While replying to the question of when will the state gradually start to unlock, the Chief Minister said, "Goa will start to unlock once the daily number of COVID-19 cases start to decline and a major part of the population is vaccinated against COVID."

Speaking about the status of vaccination in the state, the Goa Chief Minister said that by the end of July, the administration aims to administer the first dose of the vaccine to 100 per cent population of the state. Pointing towards the "Tika Utsav", which was initiated by PM Modi, he said, "We plan to speed up the vaccination process in Goa."

Current COVID-19 situation in Goa

As India continues to battle against the pandemic, Goa so far has recorded over 1,59,393 positive cases, out of which, 1,49,479 have successfully recovered and 2,760 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 403 new cases, 1,449 fresh recoveries and 16 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 7,154.

