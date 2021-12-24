Goa CM Urges Tourism Sector To Follow SOPs Amid Omicron Threat, Task Force To Meet Today

Goa's COVID-19 task force will meet on Friday to consider recommendations for Christmas and New Year celebrations, state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, citing the growing threat of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus in the country. In a late-night press conference on Thursday, he also urged the tourism industry to follow all coronavirus-related precautions, particularly during the holiday season. He advised tourism industry stakeholders to take all necessary precautions to prevent the virus from spreading throughout the state.

"Although no case of Omicron infection has been detected in Goa so far, all necessary steps need to be taken during the festive season. A few states have imposed a night curfew in view of the virus variant. But we need to make sure that we don't have to go undertake such measures," Sawant said.

To prevent the virus from spreading, the tourism industry should follow COVID-19 guidelines such as social distance and sanitization. "Those who test positive are isolated, and other passengers who arrive with them are also watched," he stated, adding that the state has started testing overseas passengers arriving at the airport.

Goa COVID-19 cases

On Thursday, Goa's Coronavirus caseload increased by 54 to 1,79,898, with no new deaths due to the infection reported in the state, according to a health department official. He told news agency PTI that the death toll stood at 3,518 in Goa. According to the official, the number of recovered cases in the state increased to 1,75,951 after 17 people were discharged from hospitals during the day. There are now 429 active coronavirus infections in Goa.

Meanwhile, 6,650 new Coronavirus infections have been reported in India, raising the overall number of cases to 3,47,72,626, with 77,516 active cases. The number of persons who have died as a result of the sickness has grown to 4,79,133, according to the Union Health Ministry, with 374 people dying in the preceding 24 hours. Also, India recorded the largest number of Omicron cases in a 24-hour period, with 122 cases, increasing the country's total to 358 cases, 114 of which have recovered or migrated. So far, 358 Omicron COVID variant infections have been found in 17 states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry.

(with inputs from PTI)

Image: PTI/ANI