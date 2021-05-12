Goa CM Visits Hospital Day After Oxygen Tanker Leak, Says Incident 'promptly Tackled'

A day after a leakage in the oxygen tanker was reported in the South Goa District Hospital, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the site to take stock of the situation. The chief minister, during his visit, asserted that the incident was promptly tackled by the maintenance team, and also added that there was no shortage of oxygen supply in the hospital.

At a time when the demand for oxygen is at its peak, a leakage was reported from an oxygen tanker in the afternoon of May 11 at South Goa District Hospital. The leakage caused the gas to spread throughout the area and a team of fire brigade personnel was rushed to the site, and in no time, the leak was contained in the hospital, which is a COVID- dedicated hospital. Fortunately, no casualties were reported due to interruption in supply or low pressure.

Nashik Oxygen leak

The event takes place not even a month after a leak was reported from an oxygen tanker at Nashik Zakir Hussain Hospital. The leakage had caused the gas to spread throughout the area, which was contained by a team of fire brigade personnel, but the supply of oxygen was halted for about 30 minutes, leading to the death of as many as 24 patients, who were on ventilator support. It is pertinent to mention here that Nashik Zakir Hussain Hospital is also a COVID dedicated hospital, and more than 150 patients, either oxygen-dependent or on ventilator support, were in the hospital when the incident took place.

The Health Minister of the State of Maharashtra Rajesh Tope had back then affirmed that a 7 member committee, consisting of a few doctors from the ICU unit and experts who set up the plant, will be formed to probe the incident. He had further added that the committee will also make sure that such accidents do not take place in the future.

"We will set up a 7-member committee to probe into the incident. Few senior doctors, doctors from the ICU unit, and the experts who set up the tankers will also be a part of the committee," he had said.

Meanwhile, a PIL has also been filed in the Supreme Court seeking an independent judicial inquiry into the incident. The petition filed by Mumbai-based NGO 'Save Them India Foundation' demands an inquiry into the incident alleging that it was caused due to negligence on the part of hospital authorities even as the preliminary inquiry by the state attributes the tragic incident to a valve malfunction.

