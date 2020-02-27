Congress Leader Digambar Kamat Slams Goa CM Over Mhadei, Says 'Govt Should Act Sensibly'

In a recent development to the Mhadei river issue between Goa and Karnataka, former Goa Chief Minister and leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Thursday stated that if the state government does not act "sensibly and quickly" in the ongoing inter-state dispute with Karnataka over Mhadei river, then Goa will transform into a dessert.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Kamat also said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should reconsider and roll-back his decision to not present a white paper to the state on the actions taken by the BJP-led coalition government on the contentious Mhadei issue.

The White Paper on Mhadei will bring out all facts & figures. Let people know from documents Who did What,When & Why for our Lifeline Mother Mhadei. "Doodh Ka Doodh, Paani Ka Paani Ho Jaaye". Hope @goacm will roll back his statement & accept our demand. #MhadeiJagor @INCGoa — Digambar Kamat (@digambarkamat) February 27, 2020

While addressing the media in Goa, the former Chief Minister cited reports about Karnataka diverting water from the Mhadei basin and stated that dry days of Goa have already begun. Adding further he stated that, the entire state will transform into a 'dessert' if no sensible action is taken quickly.

Mhadei river conflict

Matters between the Opposition and the Goa Chief Minister escalated in the Goa Assembly after the Supreme Court allowed notification of the Mhadei Water Dispute Tribunal award given in 2018, on a request made by the Karnataka government.

The Opposition in Goa has alleged that the government 'did not even oppose' Karnataka counsel's plea for notification of the award and has demanded a white paper from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, with the details of all actions taken by the government to ensure Goa's best interest in the ongoing dispute.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Goa Chief Minister had rejected the Opposition's demand for a white paper. He had stated that his government was doing everything possible to ensure that Goa emerges victorious in the inter-state water battle.

