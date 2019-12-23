Goa: Cong Leader Girish Chodankar Terms CAA ‘Unconstitutional’, Condemns BJP

Congress leader Girish Chodankar after the party's meeting on December 23, condemned the BJP government over CAA and demands withdrawal of Citizenship act from India as it's 'Unconstitutional'. Chodankar also informed that in the meeting, the ill-effects of CAA were also discussed keeping in mind the socially- backward class, poor, minorities and tribals. He accused the BJP of having a hidden agenda of targeting poor section of our society by introducing the act as it will question the original settlers (tribals) identity proof.