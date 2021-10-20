Goa Cong leaders face police batons in Panaji during anti-govt march

Panaji, Oct 20 (PTI) Police resorted to lathicharge to disperse Goa Congress leaders during a protest march taken out against the BJP government here on Wednesday evening.

While the main opposition party strongly condemned the police action and claimed several of its leaders were injured, the law enforcement agency did not provide any figure on injuries.

The Goa Congress had organised a 'Mashal Morcha' accusing the state's BJP government of being "insensitive" and "failure" on various counts.

The protest march, which began from the state Congress headquarters in Panaji, was stopped mid-way by the police.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) working president Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, Goa Pradesh Youth Congress Committee chief Varad Mardolkar, senior leaders Sankalp Amonkar, Janardhan Bhandari and others led the morcha.

A verbal duel broke out between policemen and Congress leaders during the morcha. As the Congress leaders refused to budge and insisted on going ahead with the march, the police cane-charged protesters to disperse them.

“Several Congress leaders were injured in the attack. It was an unprovoked attack,” Mardolkar told reporters.

He said the march was peaceful and the police had no business to interfere.

Reacting to the incident, GPCC president Girish Chodankar slammed Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and said the BJP's days in power are numbered.

He tweeted “Ruthless and Brutal arrogance of BJP @BJP4Goa and CM @DrPramodPSawant was on display when he ordered police to lathicharge peaceful 'Mashal Morcha' of Goa Pradesh Congress and Goa Pradesh youth Congress workers in #Panaji. #Goa is watching the atrocities committed on peaceful citizens. BJP's days are numbered.” PTI RPS RSY RSY

