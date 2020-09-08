Congress Asks CM Sawant To Drop Privatisation Plan Of South Goa District Hospital

The Goa Congress on Monday, September 7, asked the state government led by chief minister Pramod Sawant to drop the privatisation plan of the South Goa district hospital and demanded to make the hospital fully operational in the next 15 days amid the ongoing COVID crisis in the state.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Girish Chodankar in a statement alleged that the COVID situation in Goa had been turned into a nightmare by the 'insensitive and irresponsible' BJP government and the patients are made to sleep on floors as all hospitals are full.

Congress serves 15 days ultimatum to state govt

“As patients were made to sleep on floors in various hospitals, Congress party served an ultimatum of 15 days to the government to utilise all floors of South Goa District Hospital. We also warned the government to drop all plans of privatisation of the said hospital. BJP and Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant got the kick of people's power which is supreme and declared South Goa District Hospital as designated COVID Hospital. Hope Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has woken up from his privatisation plan dream. Long Live Goemkars,” Chodankar said in the statement.

The statement from the Congress leader comes after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that South Goa District Hospital has been designated as an additional COVID hospital in the State. “In view of the rising cases of Covid19 in the state, our Government has taken a decision to designate the new South Goa District Hospital as an additional COVID Hospital. We stand committed to giving better treatment and medical facilities to the people of Goa,” the Goa CM had tweeted.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane also tweeted and said "after a joint consultation with Hon’ble CM Pramod Sawant, we shall be converting the South Goa District Hospital into a dedicated COVID Hospital with 400-500 bed capacity, in addition to ESIC and Sub-District Hospital Ponda".

In April, the Goa government converted Sub-District Hospital in Ponda in North Goa into a COVID-19 hospital. Earlier, the State had only ESI Hospital situated in Margao (South-Goa) as a facility to treat coronavirus patients.

COVID-19 situation in Goa

The COVID-19 tally in Goa rose to 21,173 on Monday with the addition of 344 new cases, a health official said. With nine people succumbing to the infection, the toll went up to 245, he said. A total of 588 people were discharged in the day, taking the total count of recoveries in the state to 16,427. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 21,173, new cases 344, deaths 245, discharged 16,427, active cases 4,501, samples tested till date 2,13,469.

