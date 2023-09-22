Goa Congress Condemns BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's Objectionable Remarks

The Goa Congress on Friday condemned the objectionable remarks made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri against Bahujan Samaj Party's Kunwar Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha.

Bidhuri's remarks targeting the BSP MP during a discussion on the "success of Chandrayaan-3" in the House have created a furore, with opposition leaders calling for strict action against him.

In a post on 'X', Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Patkar said, “This is the culture taught by @BJP4India where such abusive words are been used by an MP against fellow MP. Ramesh Bidhuri has brought down Parliament’s image to a new low. Yeh kaise ‘sanskar’ hai @JPNadda? And irony is Former Minister @drharshvardhan laughing? Awful. Shameful.” Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday took "serious note" of certain objectionable remarks made by Bidhuri in the House and warned him of "strict action" if such behaviour is repeated in the future.