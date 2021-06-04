Goa Congress Writes To President Kovind Seeking To Expedite Free COVID-19 Vaccination

The Goa unit of the Congress party on Friday submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind asking him to expedite free COVID-19 vaccination across the country immediately. The delegation, led by Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar, submitted the memorandum through Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari.

Other members of the delegation included CLP Leader Digambar Kamat, GPCC General Secretary Janardhan Bhandari, Mahila Congress President Beena Naik, Youth Congress President Varad Mardolkar and Seva Dal Chief Shankar Kirlaparkar. They handed over the Memorandum to the Secretary to the Governor of Goa.

Over the last few months, Congress has repeatedly criticised the Centre's 'liberalised' vaccination policy and blamed the Centre for the nationwide vaccine scarcity. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also urged the people to demand a free universal Coronavirus vaccine for all.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the Congress leader said, "Vaccines are the strongest shield to protect us against the pandemic. You all should also raise your voice for free vaccination of all citizens and wake up the Central government!”

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also voiced her concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country. "We are one of the biggest vaccine manufacturers in the world. Yet only 3.4 per cent of our population is fully vaccinated. Who is responsible for India's confused and dithering vaccination program?" she tweeted with the hashtag #SpeakUpForFreeUniversalVaccination.

India to vaccinate 'entire population' by 2021-end

As per the union health ministry, as many as 22,41,09,448 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country so far. With trajectory showing a downward slope in the daily recorded and active cases, the Centre claimed that by July or August India will be successful in procuring enough vaccines to inoculate 1 Cr people every day. The Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also claimed that by December 2021, the entire population of India will be vaccinated.

(With inputs from agency)