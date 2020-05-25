Goa Makes COVID-19 Negative Certificate Mandatory For People Entering State From May 25

The Goa government has made Coronavirus negative certificate mandatory for people who want to come to the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stated on Sunday. Sawant informed that around 4,000 passengers are expected to arrive in Goa on Monday by air, railway and road and the state government has made arrangements for their stay.

'No one is going to stay in hotel'

Speaking at a press conference in Panaji, Sawant said, "We have decided that whoever wants to come to Goa, if they bring an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved COVID-19 negative certificate issued within 48 hours prior of arrival, they will be allowed to go to their homes."

"Around 4,000 more people will come to Goa tomorrow, by air, railway and road passengers will come. Goans have made arrangements for their stay. No one is going to stay in the hotel," he added. The Chief Minister said that Goa is the only state to conduct 13,000 COVID-19 tests on all the people who have entered the borders. "Goa model has been followed by other states," he added. "We have not invited tourists to Goa. Not a single hotel is open in Goa," he further said.

Goa has released a revised standard operating procedure (SOP) for all domestic passengers arriving by air, rail, or road to the state as domestic flights are set to resume from Monday. "Thermal screening will be done at the entry point. Those found symptomatic will be mandatorily tested and quarantined. Those found asymptomatic will be given the following three options, one of which they should select on the self-declaration form to be submitted at the entry point," the SOP read.

Three options for asymptomatic people

"Produce a COVID-19 negative certificate issued within 48 hours prior to the date of arrival by a lab authorised by ICMR to do COVID-19 testing. Get their tests done by giving their swabs at the collection centres and paying Rs 2,000 and maintaining self-isolation till the results come. Be under home quarantine for 14 days with stamping," it said.

After eleven people who travelled to Goa in the Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani Express train tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the total number of cases in the state rose to 66. With this, the number of active cases in the coastal state has gone up to 50, officials said, adding that 16 people have been so far been discharged after recovery.

