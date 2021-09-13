Goa COVID Curfew Extended Till Sept 20; Check Full List On What Is Allowed And Restricted

The state-wide curfew in Goa has been extended till September 20. With minor limitations, the extension allows almost all business operations to function. The curfew was initially expected to end on 20th September.

As of Sunday’s reports, Goa recorded 38 new cases. The active cases are at 738. The state saw 74 recoveries and 1 death. The recovery rate is at 97.74%. Goa tested 2677 people in the last 24 hours.

Goa curfew extended till September 20

As per the Goa curfew till September 20, the following is not allowed:

Events that exceed 50% of the venue's capacity, such as social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural, marriage functions, and other gatherings, shall be disallowed.

Casinos, auditoriums, community halls, water parks, and amusement parks are all set to remain closed.

River cruises are not permitted.

Spas and massage parlours will stay closed as well.

Schools are closed for students. School examinations and competitive examinations, on the other hand, will be permissible with the government's sanction.

As per the Goa curfew till September 20, the following is allowed:

From 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., bars and restaurants can operate at 50% capacity.

Indoor gyms can be 50% full when they are open.

Bars and restaurants can be open from 7 am to 11 pm with 50% of the seating capacity

Banks, insurance, ATMs, microfinance institutions can be open.

All medical and health services are to remain functional.

Cold storage and warehousing services can be open.

All industries, factories and constructions can go on as normal.

Religious places can allow up to 15 people and COVID norms.

Good supply and e-commerce activities to go on.

Print and electronic media are allowed, along with telecommunication and internet services.

Sports complexes (indoor and outdoor) will remain operational but with the absence of spectators.

Cinema halls are permitted to operate at a capacity of 50%.

Goa issues 5-day mandatory institutional quarantine for people arriving from Kerala

The Goa government issued a five-day mandatory institutional quarantine for students and staff of Goa-based businesses arriving from Kerala. This order was issued on Sunday. The district administrations of both North and South Goa issued orders requiring those arriving from Kerala to present a negative RTPCR report. The Collectors of both districts said that arrangements for institutional quarantine of students will have to be made by educational institutions and that arrangements for employees will have to be made by their respective offices. This was stated in the orders extending the COVID-19 restrictions in the state until September 20.

The exemptions from quarantine are for:

Constitutional functionaries, healthcare professionals and their spouses.

Children under the age of 2.

In a dire emergency situation like death or medical emergency

Passengers in transit from and to Kerala in any transport mode

(IMAGE: PTI)