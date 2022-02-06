Goa Declares 3-day State Mourning After Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar's Demise

Goa government declared three days of state mourning after Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away at 92 on Sunday after losing a month-long battle at Breach Candy Hospital. As a gesture of paying respect, the national flag will be flown at half-mast for three days. Taking to Twitter, the chief minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant has expressed his grief on the artist's demise. He wrote, “Anguished by the demise of the nightingale of India, Bharat Ratna @mangeshkarlata ji.”

Sawant went on to say that his condolence is with the Mmangeshkar family. He said, “ May God bestow Sadgati to this great soul.”

Anguished by the demise of the nightingale of India, Bharat Ratna @mangeshkarlata ji.



May God bestow Sadgati to this great soul. My Condolences to the Mangeshkar family. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/WgOG1BcPWV — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) February 6, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Further, after the demise of the legendary Bollywood singer on Sunday at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, the central government has declared a two-day national mourning period, where the national flags will be maintained at half-mast for two days, according to the Union Home Ministry. Mangeshkar died 28 days after being admitted to the hospital due to multiple organ failure while receiving COVID therapy.

Mangeshkar's doctor, Dr Pratit Samdani, revealed that the artist passed away because of a multi-organ failure. The doctor further stated that singer Lata Mangeshkar died around 8:12 in the morning. Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital on January 11 after testing positive with COVID-19. On Sunday morning, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was among the last persons to meet the renowned vocalist.

Lata Mangeshkar's last rites

In addition to this, Mangeshkar's family has announced that the legendary singer's remains will be held at her Peddar Road home from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. before being moved to Shivaji Park. From 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., admirers may pay their respects to the singer. Her cremation would take place at around 6:30 p.m., as per state custom, and will be presided over by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his "anguish beyond words" at the revelation of her death. While, President Ram Nath Kovind said “heart-breaking” on the news. Further, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Prahlad Joshi, S Jaishankar, Kiren Rijiju, and others expressed their condolences on her passing.

Lata Mangeshkar, who was born on September 28, 1929, is widely regarded as one of India's best playback singers. 'Lata Didi,' also known as the 'Queen of Melody,' has recorded songs in more than thirty-six Indian and other languages. Lata 'Didi,' as she is affectionately called, has received countless awards, including the famous Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the Bharat Ratna, as well as numerous other honours.