Goa Doctor Assault Case: IMA Condemns Attack, Demands Immediate Arrest Of Accused

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday, 28 August condemned the physical assault on a doctor in a Goa hospital and demanded the arrest of the accused in the matter. The incident took place on Friday, 27 August in Porvorim when Dr Amol Tilve was physically attacked by a man named Minesh Narvekar.

IMA condemns physical assault on Goa doctor

Condemning the physical assault on a Goa doctor, the IMA Goa President Dr Vinayak Buvaji in a press release stated that the incident of physical assault on a doctor which took place on 27 August has created torment among the medical fraternity in Goa. Citing the global COVID-19 scenario, he stressed that the pandemic has affected the mental and physical health of healthcare workers. He further said that such cases of assault and physical violence lead to a more physical and mental breakdown.

"Being an obstetrician and a gynaecologist, who has been practising for the past 23 years, I can still say the obstetric outcome is unpredictable. And no one has the right to take law into their own hands and act cowardly and disgracefully in the eventualities of these uncertainties of obstetric practice," he said, adding that it is surprising that Goa with a high literacy rate is witnessing such a high number of assault incidents.

Details about Goa doctor assault case

According to police reports, a woman delivered a baby boy on 25 August but was told by the hospital that the baby was not responding and was advised to take it to a children's hospital. After that, the baby was shifted to a private hospital but with no improvement, they shifted him to Goa Medical College Hospital on Friday. However, the baby died sometime later. Upon this, a relative of the family, Minesh Narvekar reportedly arrived at the hospital and assaulted Dr Amol Tilve and also accused him of negligence at the time of delivery.

The doctor later clarified that the baby had a haemorrhage while being in the womb of his mother and it was not his fault for the baby's death.

(With ANI inputs)

