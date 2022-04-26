Goa Electricity Dept Officer Opens Up On Power Crisis In State; 'No Special Service To Me'

The Goa Electricity Department tweeted about power crisis in the state late on Monday on its twitter handle with the official handling the social media account seemingly frustrated over questions about the duration of the blackout.

However, the tweets by Goa Electricity Department have now been deleted. A twitter user who kept a check on the tweets by the official managed to post screenshots of the tweets. In the post shared by the twitter user, the official handle of Goa Electricity Department wrote a little after midnight, “I also have no lights and would be anytime fadding aways from you all until supply restored and mobile and laptop charged”.

A somewhat funny reminder that it's real people who are behind these accounts. pic.twitter.com/OKxBYSh717 — Ramnath (@rmnth) April 26, 2022

The official handle of Goa Electricity Department tweeted this when parts of the state were without power due to fierce winds and thunderstorms causing disruptions and snapped power lines.

Twitter users were initially surprised by the candid involvement of the official handle with a user replying with ‘What?’. The tweets from the official power department account didn’t stop, doubling down instead to bring out the frustration. The official handle of the power department said like others, they too are suffering from the power outage in the state.

“Why What??? or why surprise??? I am also a consumer like you now out of office but only a dept person on twitter. No special service to me. I go through the same route as you all to find better solutions and to pass it on if any,” the tweet read by the Goa Electricity Department.

Many users on Twitter doubted if the Goa Electricity Department’s twitter account had been hacked.

However, replying to their doubts, the department’s official tweeted, “I do not think a hacker would work so late to loose his sleep & interact with you all in a pleasing way & providing correct info. They hack to cause destruction of some kind. No hack here pls note.”

I do not think a hacker would work so late to loose his sleep & interact with you all in a pleasing way & providing correct info They hack to cause destruction of some kind. No hack here pls note — Goa Electricity Department (@GoaElectricity) April 26, 2022

Twitter users reactions

Many Twitter users praised the candour of these comments, with one user identified @SteveDias10 commenting "I just want you to be the new Minister for Power. May it happen….” while others were more concerned, with one wondering, “Is it your last day on job?”

I just want you to be the new Minister for Power. May happen.... — स्टीव डायस (@SteveDias10) April 26, 2022

Is it your last day on job? 😢 — अ (@aaaabhaaaa) April 26, 2022

Last night, Goa saw widespread power crisis due to strong winds spurred on by thunderstorms, with the electricity department reporting that service had been restored in many regions by the morning.