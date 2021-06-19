Goa Extends COVID-19 Curbs Till June 28, But Gives Relaxation To Shops & Fish Market

As India continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday announced that the government has extended state-level curfew till June 28, 7 am. Giving out further details, the Goa Chief Minister said that shops in the mall, except for cinema halls, theatres, restaurants, multiplexes, entertainment zones would be allowed to open between 7:00 am to 3:00 pm. "The fish market could also be opened," he added.

Goa govt extends COVID curbs

State Level Curfew will be extended till 7AM, 28 June 2021. Shops in Shoping malls, except cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment zones allowed to be open between 7 am to 3 PM. Fish market may also open. — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) June 19, 2021

The curfew in the state was supposed to end on June 21, but CM Sawant decided to extend it till June 28 with more relaxation. In the previous order, CM Pramod Sawant had allowed opening shops in panchayat and municipal markets. Marriage functions with up to 50 persons was also permitted by the state government in the previous order.

Goa to not allow tourism until all residents get 1st vaccine dose

Earlier on Thursday, in an important announcement, Goa CM Pramod Sawant made it clear that tourism will not be allowed until all adults in the state get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to Sawant, the aim was to complete the first dose inoculation of all residents by July 31. The Goa government will consider permitting tourism, the Chief Minister added.

COVID-19 situation in Goa

The COVID-19 tally in Goa reached 1,64,229 on Saturday after 302 people were detected with the infection. Besides, nine people died and 419 people recovered from coronavirus on Saturday, as per the state's health bulletin. The overall toll stands at 2,984 and the number of people discharged is 1,57,772, leaving it with 3,473 active cases, the official informed. With 3,469 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 8,85,980, he said.

(Image: ANI, Unsplash, Instagram-@DrPramodSawant)