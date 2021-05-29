Goa Extends Ongoing COVID-induced Lockdown Till June 7 To Curb Surge: CM Pramod Sawant

In order to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the Goa government has announced an extension of COVID-induced lockdown by one more week. The curfew will be in effect till morning 7 am of June 7, 2021. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that orders regarding the lockdown will be issued by respective District Collectors. Keeping in mind the rising COVID-19 infections in the state since April end, the state government imposed a strict total curfew till May 23 which was later extended till May 31.

Government of Goa has decided to extend the curfew till 7 am of 7th June 2021. The orders regarding the same shall be issued by respective District Collectors. — CMO Goa (@goacm) May 29, 2021

Guidelines will remain the same as it was issued earlier by the Goa government:

Essential shops will remain open from 7 am to 1 pm.

Home delivery of food will be allowed between 7 am to 7 pm.

All casinos, bars, sports complex, auditoriums, community halls, swimming pools, cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will remain closed in the state.

All schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will also stay shut along with all religious places.

The gathering of over five people at public places, except for official functions, will also be banned in Goa.

Restaurants can operate with 50 per cent of their capacity from 7 am to 7 pm.

COVID-19 Situation in Goa

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Goa on Saturday reported 373 new COVID-19 cases with 1,396 recoveries and 32 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 15,326 with 1,35,560 total recoveries and 2,570 deaths.

Other States that announced COVID-19 lockdown Extention

Kerala- Kerala Government has announced an extension of COVID-induced lockdown till June 9. Tamil Nadu- The Tamil Nadu Government on Saturday extended the lockdown up to June 7 till 6 am with existing guidelines and relaxations. Maharashtra- Lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra will extend for two weeks, putting to rest the continued suspense over the duration of extension of restrictions even as the state has been witnessing a downward trend in the number of new Coronavirus infections. Delhi- Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced an extension of lockdown earlier this week, he marked that unlock will be initiated if the situation remains the same. Himachal Pradesh- The state has extended lockdown curbs till June 7 with some relaxation. Madhya Pradesh- Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that the state cannot remain under lockdown forever and so unlock process will begin in the state from June 1. West Bengal- The State Government has extended the lockdown till June 15. Arunachal Pradesh- The state government has decided to extend the lockdown in seven districts till June 7. J&K- The administration has decided to ease the restrictions from June 6. The restrictions will be gradually lifted in a phase-wise manner.

