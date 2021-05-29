Last Updated:

Goa Extends Ongoing COVID-induced Lockdown Till June 7 To Curb Surge: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has extended COVID curfew till June 7 & said orders regarding the lockdown will be issued by respective District Collectors.

In order to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the Goa government has announced an extension of COVID-induced lockdown by one more week. The curfew will be in effect till morning 7 am of June 7, 2021. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that orders regarding the lockdown will be issued by respective District Collectors. Keeping in mind the rising COVID-19 infections in the state since April end, the state government imposed a strict total curfew till May 23 which was later extended till May 31.

Guidelines will remain the same as it was issued earlier by the Goa government:

  • Essential shops will remain open from 7 am to 1 pm.
  • Home delivery of food will be allowed between 7 am to 7 pm.
  • All casinos, bars, sports complex, auditoriums, community halls, swimming pools, cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will remain closed in the state.
  • All schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will also stay shut along with all religious places.
  • The gathering of over five people at public places, except for official functions, will also be banned in Goa.
  • Restaurants can operate with 50 per cent of their capacity from 7 am to 7 pm.

COVID-19 Situation in Goa 

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Goa on Saturday reported 373 new COVID-19 cases with 1,396 recoveries and 32 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 15,326 with 1,35,560 total recoveries and 2,570 deaths.

Other States that announced COVID-19 lockdown Extention

  1. Kerala-  Kerala Government has announced an extension of COVID-induced lockdown till June 9. 
  2. Tamil Nadu- The Tamil Nadu Government on Saturday extended the lockdown up to June 7 till 6 am with existing guidelines and relaxations.
  3. Maharashtra-  Lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra will extend for two weeks, putting to rest the continued suspense over the duration of extension of restrictions even as the state has been witnessing a downward trend in the number of new Coronavirus infections. 
  4. Delhi- Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced an extension of lockdown earlier this week, he marked that unlock will be initiated if the situation remains the same.
  5. Himachal Pradesh- The state has extended lockdown curbs till June 7 with some relaxation.
  6. Madhya Pradesh- Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that the state cannot remain under lockdown forever and so unlock process will begin in the state from June 1. 
  7. West Bengal-  The State Government has extended the lockdown till June 15.
  8. Arunachal Pradesh- The state government has decided to extend the lockdown in seven districts till June 7.
  9. J&K- The administration has decided to ease the restrictions from June 6. The restrictions will be gradually lifted in a phase-wise manner.

