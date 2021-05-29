Goa Extends Ongoing COVID-induced Lockdown Till June 7 To Curb Surge: CM Pramod Sawant

In order to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the Goa government has announced an extension of COVID-induced lockdown by one more week. The curfew will be in effect till morning 7 am of June 7, 2021. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that orders regarding the lockdown will be issued by respective District Collectors. Keeping in mind the rising COVID-19 infections in the state since April end, the state government imposed a strict total curfew till May 23 which was later extended till May 31.
Guidelines will remain the same as it was issued earlier by the Goa government:
- Essential shops will remain open from 7 am to 1 pm.
- Home delivery of food will be allowed between 7 am to 7 pm.
- All casinos, bars, sports complex, auditoriums, community halls, swimming pools, cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will remain closed in the state.
- All schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will also stay shut along with all religious places.
- The gathering of over five people at public places, except for official functions, will also be banned in Goa.
- Restaurants can operate with 50 per cent of their capacity from 7 am to 7 pm.
COVID-19 Situation in Goa
According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Goa on Saturday reported 373 new COVID-19 cases with 1,396 recoveries and 32 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 15,326 with 1,35,560 total recoveries and 2,570 deaths.
Other States that announced COVID-19 lockdown Extention
- Kerala- Kerala Government has announced an extension of COVID-induced lockdown till June 9.
- Tamil Nadu- The Tamil Nadu Government on Saturday extended the lockdown up to June 7 till 6 am with existing guidelines and relaxations.
- Maharashtra- Lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra will extend for two weeks, putting to rest the continued suspense over the duration of extension of restrictions even as the state has been witnessing a downward trend in the number of new Coronavirus infections.
- Delhi- Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced an extension of lockdown earlier this week, he marked that unlock will be initiated if the situation remains the same.
- Himachal Pradesh- The state has extended lockdown curbs till June 7 with some relaxation.
- Madhya Pradesh- Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that the state cannot remain under lockdown forever and so unlock process will begin in the state from June 1.
- West Bengal- The State Government has extended the lockdown till June 15.
- Arunachal Pradesh- The state government has decided to extend the lockdown in seven districts till June 7.
- J&K- The administration has decided to ease the restrictions from June 6. The restrictions will be gradually lifted in a phase-wise manner.
(Image Credits: ANI/PTI.PIXABAY)