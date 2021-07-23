Last Updated:

Goa Falls Under Flood-like Situation Due To Heavy Rainfall; Valpoi MLA Seeks Compensation

Heavy rains also caused a flood-like situation in several parts of Goa. Valpoi MLA urged the state chief minister to assure all kinds of help to the districts.

Goa

A large number of houses are under the flood-like situation due to heavy rainfall in several parts of Goa, including Sattari and Bicholim tehsils in the north and Dharbandora in the south. The officials informed on Friday that the water levels of some rivers rose due to incessant rainfall. However, no loss of human life has been reported so far. As per a report in PTI, the eyewitnesses of the whole situation in Goa said that almost half of Velus village, located near Valpoi town in Sattari, is flooded, while several other villages were cut off as roads and culverts submerged underwater.

A senior official said, "At least 100 houses in Sattari tehsil have been under water since Thursday night as the water level of the Mahadayi river increased due to incessant rains that has been lashing the state since over a week now."
 

He added, "There were no fatalities, but flood-like situation exists. Those people whose houses have gone completely under water have shifted to safer places on their own."

State Minister Vishwajit Rane requests help from the state CM

Valpoi MLA and State Minister, Vishwajit Rane, has observed the drastic situation caused by heavy rainfall in the state and assured all kinds of support to the citizens. Recently, he visited the homes of those affected and whose houses have been damaged due to the incessant rainfall. Furthermore, he urged the Chief Minister, Dr. Pramod Sawant, to compensate all the citizens whose houses have been destroyed. The Minister also directed local officials to collect the data of all those who need compensation for their homes. Vishwajit also asked the State Government to send a rescue operations team to his constituency Usgao, so that situation can be made better in the upcoming days.

A red alert of the flood-like situation to other parts of Goa

The officials said that near Sankhalim town in Bicholim tehsil, Valvanti and Sakhali, rivers are still overflowing and have crossed the danger level. The villagers residing in and around the Harvalem village in Bicholim have also been warned and asked to stay safe as a flood-like situation prevails there as well. Mollem village in South Goa's Dharbandora tehsil also faces the same situation. In the village, water has already entered the houses and roads are flooded. The State Fisheries Department has already issued a warning to the local fishermen and asked them to not venture out in the sea due to bad weather.

