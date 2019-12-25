Goa: Folks Gather In Churches, Celebrate Christmas With Great Joy

Christmas celebration in Goa begins at midnight with people gathering in large number at decked up churches to attend midnight mass on Christmas Eve. A large number of people, including tourists and foreigners attended the prayers to celebrate the festival with great joy. The goa Traffic police personnel dressed as Santa Claus and distributed sweets to commuters here and used the opportunity to raise traffic rules awareness on Tuesday.

Brandon D'Souza, Panaji Traffic Inspector told a news agency, "It was not just about distributing chocolates. We stopped all the people who were violating traffic rules and educated them about their safety. We used this occasion to spread the message in our way.”

Satyapal Malik, Governor of Goa extended greetings and best wishes to the people of Goa. He said, "On this day, we celebrate the birth of Lord Jesus Christ, who gave us the eternal message of peace, tolerance, sacrifice, love and brotherhood. Christmas also reminds us of the importance of giving and sharing with friends and family.”

He said, "It is a festival which people from all religions and faiths celebrate worldwide irrespective of caste and creed. It is the essence of this festival which unites all the people.”

“On this occasion, let us re-dedicate ourselves to put into practice the great message of Lord Jesus Christ to live in peace, strengthening bonds, and work together for the prosperity and glory of our society,” he added.

Midnight Christmas mass across India

The midnight Christmas celebration was held in several major churches across the country including the St Francis Xavier's Cathedral in Bengaluru, Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church in Goa, Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gol Dak Khana, Delhi, St Joseph's Cathedral in Thiruvananthapuram, St Michael's Church in Mumbai, Church of Christ the King in Kolkata, among others.

Midnight Mass is the first liturgy of Christmastide that is celebrated on the night of Christmas Eve, traditionally beginning at midnight when Christmas Eve gives way to Christmas Day.

