Goa Government Bans Interstate Supply Of Oxygen Amid Surge In COVID-19 Infections

The alarming surge in COVID-19 infections across the country has led to a scarcity of resources such as medical oxygen, beds, ventilators which are essential in the treatment of ailing patients in several states. In view of the rising infections in Goa, the requirement for oxygen has gone up drastically, compelling the state government to ban the supply of oxygen to other states with immediate effect. This decision has been taken to accommodate the indigenous requirements.

All the Industrial oxygen requirements will now be diverted towards the health services, Goa Medical College and COVID-19 hospitals in the state and necessary directions have been issued to Secretary Health to coordinate with the respective collectors to issue an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 in the public interest and to save people's lives.

Goa's tally of infections reached 65,499 on Friday after the addition of 927 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths in 24 hours, taking the tally of deaths to 868.

Neighbouring state Maharashtra which tops the list of states in COVID-19 infections has reported a shortage of oxygen in several parts of the state. The Maharashtra State COVID task force chairperson Dr Sanjay Oak has suggested that non-essential surgeries be postponed to save medical oxygen. However, he also stated that the decision is left to be taken at the local level as factors such as the patient's condition and medical urgency will also be considered before taking a call.

Maharashtra government had even urged the Railways to facilitate the supply of medical oxygen in cryogenic containers to which the railways had responded in affirmative and a policy has been formulated for the transport of liquid medical oxygen in cryogenic containers. The policy stated that the cryogenic tankers will be transported as a paid-for roll on-roll of (Ro-Ro) service to various destinations across states.

Centre Directs MEA To Import 50,000 MT

To ensure an adequate supply of medical oxygen amid rising cases of COVID-19, the Empowered Group 2 (EG2) on Thursday decided to float a tender for the import of 50,000 MT of medical oxygen. The Centre also directed states to make rational use of oxygen, which is a critical component in the treatment of COVID-19 infections.

"In view of increasing demand for medical oxygen, the Government has decided to float a tender for import of 50,000 MT of medical oxygen. MOHFW has been directed to finalize the tender for the same and also explore possible sources for import identified by the missions of MEA," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).

Around 12 states with a high burden of active COVID cases namely– Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan have been demanding a surplus of medical oxygen in view of the rising infection rate.