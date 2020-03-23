Goa Government Extends Janta Curfew For Three Days, Paid Holiday For All Offices

In the view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Goa government on Sunday extended Janta Curfew in the state till March 25. A detailed circular has been issued by the General Administration Department stating that only essential services would be operational as it announced a three day paid public holiday for government as well as private offices from March 23 till March 25.

Moreover, the state government has directed contract carriage bus services not to operate for the next three days.

Section 144 of the CrPC invoked in Goa

To check the spread of COVID-19 in Goa, the state government on Friday imposed Section 144 with immediate effect, thereby banning the assembly of four or more people and organisation of any processions.

The Office of the District Magistrate (North Goa) on Sunday issued a statement stating, “There is a prevailing situation in the country due to the Health Emergency posed by COVID-19, in order to contain the spread of said epidemic, certain measures are required to be taken. And whereas, there are sufficient grounds for proceedings under the sub-section (1) of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, for the closure of all the Government departments, State government industrial departments, industries, Private establishments including factories and companies, and any business/trade, industrial undertakings or any other establishments, except essential services within North Goa district with effect from 00.00hrs of 23/03/2020 (i.e. intervening midnight of 22nd and 23rd March 2020) to 00.00 hrs of 26/03/2020 (i.e intervening midnight of 25th March and 26th March 2020).”

The notification further stated that any person contravening the order shall be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Speaking about the extend of Janta Curfew in the state, Goa CM Pramod Sawant said that only milk supply would be allowed for the next three days, adding that power, water and medical services will also continue to operate during the period. Markets and grocery shops will remain closed in the state and may only be opened if there is an emergency like situation. Banks will also remain shut.

While speaking to the media, Goa mayor Uday Madkaikar said that the market will be open on Monday morning from 8 am to 11 am and only vegetables, fish, grocery and fruit vendors will be allowed. He suggested that one member from the family should visit the market, and not gather in groups, keeping in mind the purpose of curfew.

Meanwhile, roads and public spaces in Goa wore a deserted look on Sunday as people observed PM Modi's Janata Curfew. On Saturday, the Goa government imposed Section 144 of CrPC till Sunday.

Till now, Goa has not reported any coronavirus positive case.