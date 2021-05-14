Goa Government Mulls Vaccinating Differently-abled Citizens On Priority Basis

In a positive development, the Goa Government has decided to consider vaccination of differently-abled citizens of the state on a priority basis. Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Friday informed that the Government is also considering announcing workers associated with Pharmaceuticals/medicine supply chain and manufacture as frontline workers. The announcement comes as the state is struggling to combat the COVID-19 cases.

The Chief Minister also tweeted that an order on the matter will be issued soon.

Our Govt has decided to consider workers employed in the Pharmaceuticals/medicine supply chain from production to retailing as frontline #COVID healthcare warriors. Divyangs/differently abled people having disability cards will also be considered for priority vaccination. 1/2 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) May 14, 2021

The announcement came on the same day as reports of thirteen fatalities came out from Goa Medical College hospital due to lack of oxygen. The healthcare system of Goa is under huge pressure as the cases are rising with an acute shortage of essential supplies. The state is also recording the highest single-day toll since the outbreak of the pandemic. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu High Court had directed the state to prioritize COVID-19 vaccination of differently-abled.

Amid a shortage of oxygen witnessed in several states, Goa CM Pramod Sawant informed that the state has set up a committee chaired by the IIT Director to monitor the oxygen supply issue of the state's hospital.

In order to bring in transparency and improvement into the system, we have appointed a Committee headed by IIT Director to inquire into the oxygen supply issues at Goa Medical College. pic.twitter.com/lv6NtoAaFE — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) May 13, 2021

Moreover, the Chief Minister is also evaluating the situation hospitals himself to ensure steps are taken against the rising COVID-19 cases. On Thursday he interacted with the healthcare workers of North Goa District Hospital at Mapusa for setting up of ICU facilities in the hospital.

Visited and held a review of the functioning of North Goa District Hospital at Mapusa. Have asked the health authorities to set up the ICU facility at the hospital at the earliest, so as to decrease the stress on GMC for #COVID treatment. pic.twitter.com/zJ3D6vBNB1 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) May 13, 2021

Vaccination drive in Goa

The state is all set to launch vaccination for 18 above from Saturday, informed Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The CM also said that the drive will be conducted free of cost in 35 government centres. The Goa Government is aiming at enhancing the vaccine drive in the state and it had ordered five lakh doses of vaccines however it only received 32,870. The vaccination drive for 18-44 was supposed to start on May 1 but due to lack of vaccines, the government is starting the drive now.

Goa COVID-19 cases

On Friday morning, the state reported 2,491 fresh COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths. In the last 24 hours, the active cases have reached nearly 33,000 and the toll is approximately 2,000.