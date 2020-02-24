Goa Governor Lauds University Women's Excellence, Asks Men To Compete

Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday said that with women are excelling in all fields, male students should also tighten their belts or there would be nothing left for them to do.

Satya Pal Malik was addressing the 32nd Annual Convocation ceremony at the Goa University, in which 14 out of the 15 medal-winning candidates scoring highest marks in various academic disciplines were women.

The Goa Governor congratulated all the winners would like to congratulate all of them, especially the female students He said that it was a matter of joy that nearly all students bagged the medals and expressed concern about the male students.

READ | From Australia To Canada, Women Play Key Role In Armed Forces

'Men must seek inspiration from women'

The Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the University urged male students to seek inspiration from female students excelling in traditionally male-dominated bastions.

Satya Pal Malik noted that girls are winning medals in sports games such as wrestling, weightlifting among others. He told the boys that women will soon join the forces too.

He asked the male students to tighten their belt and perform well as they "do not even have the talent to cook". Satya Pal Malik said that there will be nothing left for the male students to do after women take the overall fields. He asked them to take inspiration from female students.

READ | Rajnath Singh Hails SC’s Judgement On Permanent Commission For Women In Armed Forces

Women to join Indian armed forces

The Supreme Court on Monday, February 17 pronounced its verdict on setting up a permanent commission for women in the armed forces. The apex court stated that after the Delhi High Court's 2010 judgment, it was an obligation of the Centre to set up the permanent commission for women in the armed forces in all areas but combat positions, and not doing so is a violation of the court's orders.

The Supreme Court in its order also observed that there was a requirement for a change of mindset when it came to 'gender stereotypes' and setting up a commission would help women hold positions of command thereby slowly challenging these stereotypes.

READ | Goa Carnival Begins, Thousands Line Up To Watch Float Parade

READ | Goa To Host Indian Super League Final: Nita Ambani

(with inputs from agencies)