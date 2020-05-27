Goa Drops Idea Of Separate SOP For People Coming From Maha; Mandates COVID Negative Test

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that Goa will not have any separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for travellers coming from Maharashtra amid the lockdown. As per the new direction, people coming to the State either have to bring a COVID-19 certificate declaring them as 'negative' or undergo testing for the virus.

On Tuesday, Sawant said that Goa is likely to have a separate SOP for travellers coming from Maharashtra as 90 per cent of positive cases are from the worst-hit COVID-19 state in the country.

"We have dropped the idea of having separate COVID-19 SOP for people coming from Maharashtra. However, we maintain the need for a COVID negative certificate and a compulsory COVID test," Sawant told reporters at a press conference at the state secretariat.

"The 14-day home quarantine option will be no longer available. Either you bring the negative certificate or have to undergo the test," the Chief Minister added.

On Sunday, Goa released a revised SOP for all domestic passengers arriving by air, rail, or road to the state as domestic flight services resumed on Monday. The state government made COVID-19 negative certificates mandatory for people who want to enter Goa.

Two options for asymptomatic passengers

The passengers who are asymptomatic will be given two options, one of which they should select on the self-declaration form to be submitted at the entry point: In the first option, the passengers must get their test done by giving their swabs at the collection centres. The passengers will have to pay Rs. 2000 for the same and maintain self-isolation till the test results come. The second option mentioned under the guideline is to be under home quarantine for 14 days with stamping.

In the case of any passenger with international travel history, as declared in the self-declaration form, the person will be mandatorily tested and quarantined till test results come. The existing protocols for stranded Indians coming fro either by sea or air will continue as already in force, the SOP guidelines further stated.

(With Inputs from ANI)

(Image credits: PTI)