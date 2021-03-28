Goa Govt Imposes Sec 144 ahead Of Holi, Eid, Easter In View Of Surge In COVID-19 Cases

The Goa government has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure ahead of Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Easter, and Eid festivals, in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases across the region. Public meetings, parties, and congregations will be prohibited during the upcoming festivals, said an order released by the District Magistrate of North Goa, Ajit Roy, on Friday.

The order read, "In exercise of the power vested in me under sub-section 1 of section 144 of code of criminal procedure, public celebration and gatherings, congregations during these upcoming festivals like Holi, Shab-e Barat, Easter and Eid-ul-Fitr etc, shall not be allowed in public places in the State of Goa." READ | Advisory asks Goa MLAs to get tested for coronavirus

It also informed that anyone who disobeys the order would be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. Easter will be celebrated on April 4, while Holi will be celebrated on Monday (March 29). Shab-e Barat is being observed today. The Shigmo festival parade in Goa was also cancelled this year due to an increase in COVID-19 infections, briefed the Goa government.

Delhi, MP and other states take similar measures

Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar are among the states and union territories that have taken similar measures. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued a directive prohibiting public meetings and festivities, as well as the gathering of people during festivals like Holi and Navratri. Also, several districts in MP will be put under lockout prohibitions beginning on Sunday, from 10 pm on Saturday to 6 am on Monday. Necessary services, on the other hand, would be excluded from these orders.



According to the data shared by the state health department, Goa currently has 1,379 active cases, with 170 of them occurring in the last 24 hours. The total number of people killed in the state is 824. Coronavirus cases have been on the rise in the county over the last few weeks. The Union health ministry announced on Saturday that 62,258 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

