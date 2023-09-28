Goa Govt To Announce Spiritual Tourism Circuits Within A Month, Says Minister Khaunte

Spiritual tourism circuits will be announced in Goa within a month as people are looking for spirituality as well as immersive and new experiences after the COVID-19 pandemic, state minister Rohan Khaunte said on Thursday.

The state tourism minister was talking to reporters after chairing a meeting of the empowered committee here.

The tourism department has started making changes in promotion of the sector with the inclusion of spirituality, eco tourism, wellness and homestays, he added.

"The Goa government has already signed a non-commercial MoU with the 'Temple Connect' programme. The state government will announce spiritual tourism circuits within a month. The stress is on rural tourism," Khaunte said.

Goa is already connected with two-tier cities, including Dehradun, Guwahati, Nagpur, Nashik, Amritsar, Kashi and Varanasi through newly commissioned Manohar International Airport in North Goa, he said.

Khaunte said connectivity to a place like Dehruadun has helped in linking Uttar Kashi and Dakshin Kashi, resulting in a lot of exchange of domestic and international tourists.

Khaunte said the state government wants to celebrate the anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a big way, adding that the tourism department will organise the main event and offer support to organise them in six cities.

The Goa government is working on an event to commemorate the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in January next year, he added.