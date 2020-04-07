Goa Govt To Conduct Extensive Health Survey From April 11-13 Amid COVID-19 Crisis

In the view of the Coronavirus crisis in the country, the Goa government will be conducting an extensive health survey from April 11 to April 13. According to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the survey will map the travel history of people and check whether anyone is having COVID-19 symptoms.

The Chief Minister further said that the government servants including teachers and Anganwadi workers will visit every house booth-wise. He added that by engaging 7,000 to 8,000 government servants, the survey would be conducted in three days. Meanwhile, the Goa government has also announced a special insurance cover up to Rs 50 lakh for all the staff including the private sector working in the quarantine facility and hospitals. Along with it, CM Sawant said that the staff will benefit Rs 20 per cent rise in the salary till the time they are posted at the facilities.

Currently, there are seven active cases of the Coronavirus in the state.

COVID-Locator app

The Goa government on Sunday launched the 'COVID-Locator' app, a GPS based location tracker that will help the government in tracking those who have been home quarantined. With the help of this app, suspected and asymptomatic carriers of the deadly virus would be tracked when they leave their quarantine zones. This initiative was taken to contain the further spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The Coronavirus crisis

As per the latest figures, there are around 3851 coronavirus positive cases in India. While 111 deaths have been reported overall, around 319 people have also been cured/discharged/migrated.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages — irrespective of whether they were earlier under curfew or not.

