Goa Govt To Inoculate 10.5 Lakh People With Booster Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine In Two Months

The Goa government plans to administer a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 10.5 lakh people in the next two months, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

Various government departments will be roped in to achieve this target of administering the dose, Rane told reporters on Monday.

At least 79,655 people were administered the booster dose till Monday, he said, adding that the state women and child development department will be involved in the exercise to cover more population.

"As many as 33,772 people in the age group of 18 to 59 have been administered the precautionary dose, while 45,883 people above 60 have taken the jab so far," the minister said.

The entire eligible population in the state will have to be covered by September 30, he said.

