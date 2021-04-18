'Goa Has Sufficient Oxygen, State Well Equipped To Fight COVID-19 Surge', Says CM Sawant

At a time when numerous Chief Minister have been complaining of a shortage of medical oxygen in their States, Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant government has come forward to claim that there is sufficient availability of medical oxygen and that the state infrastructure is equipped to handle the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Sawant wrote, "Reviewed the arrangements at South Goa District Hospital with the team of Doctors and District Collector. There is sufficient availability of medical oxygen and our infrastructure is equipped to handle the demands due to rising cases of COVID-19."

It is pertinent to mention here that 11 States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi have expressed concern over the shortage of oxygen in the past two days.

Goa receives 1.5 lakh doses of vaccine

In yet another tweet posted earlier in the day, he informed of the arrival of a new consignment of vaccines. "Goa has received 1.5 lakh doses of COVID vaccine today. We have already administered over 2.3 lakh dose in Goa." Having listed the figures, he went on to thank PM Modi, and wrote, "I thank PM Modi for his continued support to Goa in the fight against COVID."

In the last 24 hours, Goa has registered 951 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the active count to 7052 cases. Till now, the cumulative count stands at 67212, of which 59277 have recovered while 8,823 have passed away, including 11 in the last 24 hours.

COVID tally in India

Meanwhile, India recorded its highest ever single-day spike with 2,61,500 fresh COVID cases, pushing the active count to breach the 18-lakh mark with 8,01,316 cases. The active count comprises 12.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 86.62 per cent. 1,501 new fatalities were reported in the day, increasing the death toll to 1,77,150.

