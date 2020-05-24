Goa Health Min Seeks Mandatory COVID-19 Negative Certificate For Passengers Entering State

In the wake of the recent upsurge in COVID-19 cases, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said that he will request Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to make it mandatory for passengers returning to the state, to have a COVID-19 negative certificate that will be valid for 48 hours from the time of issue.

Taking to his social media handle, Rane said, as several stranded citizens return to their homeland after weeks of lockdown, the risk of Coronavirus spread is high. In view of the same, the minister said he will meet CM Pramod Sawant and request him to impose stringent measures for passengers entering Goa.

Vishwajit Rane also informed that a total of 11 passengers who arrived from Mumbai on Saturday via Rajdhani express have tested positive on the TrueNat device, which brings the total number of active cases in the coastal state to 66.

SOP guidelines for passengers returning to Goa

Earlier on Saturday, Goa CM Pramod Sawant announced the standard operating procedure (SOP) for all the Domestic passengers arriving in Goa by Air, rail, and road, ahead of the flight and railway resumption on 25 May and 1 June respectively.

According to the SOP guidelines, every passenger will have to undergo thermal screening at the entry point. Those passengers found with COVID-19 symptoms will be mandatorily tested and quarantined. The passengers who are asymptomatic will be given two options, one of which they need to select on the self-declaration form to be submitted at the entry point:

In the first option, the passengers must get their test done by giving their swabs at the collection centres. The passengers will have to pay Rs. 2000 for the same and maintain self-isolation till the test results come. The second option mentioned in the guideline is to be under home quarantine for 14 days with stamping.

In the case of any passenger with international travel history, as declared in the self-declaration form, the person will be mandatorily tested and quarantined till test results come.

The existing protocols for stranded Indians coming fro either by sea or air will continue as already in force, the SOP guidelines further stated.

(with inputs from ANI)