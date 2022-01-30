Goa: Income Tax Department Recovers Over ₹6.2 Crore From Hawala Operator In Margao

Ahead of the Goa Legislative Assembly Election, on January 29 the Income Tax department has seized Rs 6.2 crore from a hawala operator in Margao amid election surveillance. Sources informed that the Inspector General of Goa Police was made informed about the unaccounted cash at the accused's residence and a raid was carried out accordingly.

Subsequently, the Income Tax department has issued a warrant and a search under the provisions of the Income Tax Act (IT Act) was executed. During the course of the search, the IT officials discovered a hidden cavity at his residence wherein stacked cash along with other valuables were recovered.

The IT personnel brought to the fore that cash was hidden in a secret compartment of a vehicle that was parked at his property. The same was utilised for transporting cash and other valuables. The search and seizure operation led to the cash seizure of Rs 6.20 crore.

Upon being questioned by the IT department, the concerned hawala operator operating the same for hardware traders of Goa, stated that the confiscated cash is hawala money. However, various inconsistencies were observed in the statement of the hawala operator and the unaccounted cash is said to be distributed amongst voters for influencing them during the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, it is learnt that the distribution of cash to voters is carried out with an objective to influence them and adversely affect the free and fair election. However, the seizure of discovered cash will diminish the possibility of affecting the electoral process and advance the objective of unrigged polls in Goa.

Of late, competent authorities have stepped up their monitoring of the cash inflow and movement during the ensuing general elections.

What is a hawala transaction?

Theoretically, hawala transaction, an alternative or parallel remittance system, dates back to the Arabic traders as a means of avoiding theft. The system was initiated to include the transfer of money or information between two persons and included a third person in the transaction.

For instance, if a person based overseas wants to send money to another person in India, they may hand it to a middleman. That middleman then asks another middleman in India to hand over the predecided sum to the eventual beneficiary. This circumvents transfers via formal channels and everything they entail, such as records, invoices and charges, if any.