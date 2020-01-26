'Goa Is Chilled': Twitterati Reacts To Goa's R-Day Tableau 'Guitarist Frog' Mascot

Netizens had both a fun as well as a hard time to see a guitarist frog be the mascot of Goa for its tableau at the Republic Day parade on Sunday. The tiny West Coast state had the theme 'seashore' for their tableau and highlighted the campaign 'Save the Frog'.

The tableau depicted Goa's pristine seashore and its rich biodiversity. The guitar playing frog was perched on a rock and was the mascot of 'Save the Frog' campaign. Figurines of mermaids, fish, seashells and a dummy of Panjim's Church Of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception were also part of the tableau; so were Goans sporting carnival dresses and dancing.

Twitterati flocked in to express their aww for Guitarist Frog

Best Tableau award goes to Goa! Duniya gai bhaad mein, apne ko toh chill krna hai!! #RepublicDayIndia pic.twitter.com/NKkvgXm250 — Saurabh Shukla (@sashukla91) January 26, 2020

Goa is chilled pic.twitter.com/C2a1C9bY4M — Saurabh Chhatry (@saurabhchhatry) January 26, 2020

Give all the awards to the Goa float. #RepublicDay2020 pic.twitter.com/wBNuFxDn5v — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) January 26, 2020

Guitar Frog on the Goa tableau is now my spirit animal 😄 #RepublicDay2020 pic.twitter.com/nTACt0b3RR — iRon 🇮🇳 (@Hellionworks) January 26, 2020

'High' ones

When you are high on Goa gutka pic.twitter.com/d4ikaTZsAi — Happy Yet Another New YeaRatty (@YearOfRat) January 26, 2020

nobody:



Me: after getting high in Goa pic.twitter.com/4YtnM0MAct — Tarun (@bansalsaaab) January 26, 2020

One user compared it with The Muppet Show's host 'Kermit the Frog'

Goa is Kermit. Kermit is Goa. pic.twitter.com/sK6dZDkEBb — Sayak Dasgupta (@sayakd) January 26, 2020

Another invoke Japanese folklore of 'Land of Toads' Mount Myoboku

More than Goa, it looks like jhaanki of Mount Myoboku. pic.twitter.com/TU9NASmPCz — Archie (@ArcherMOF) January 26, 2020

Some took it political

Goa put up an image of Modi (or Shah?) in traditional garb strumming a guitar on their float! pic.twitter.com/vecrvY04vh — Ashwin Baindur (@ashwin_baindur) January 26, 2020

'Frog' on the tableau at #RepublicDay parade was successful in portraying the state of political affairs in #Goa... pic.twitter.com/rjkPbsNoMN — Pranav Sanvordekar 🇮🇳 (@psanvordekar) January 26, 2020

