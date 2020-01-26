The Debate
'Goa Is Chilled': Twitterati Reacts To Goa's R-Day Tableau 'Guitarist Frog' Mascot

General News

Netizens had both a fun as well as a hard time to see a guitarist frog be the mascot of Goa for its tableau at the Republic Day parade at Delhi's Rajghat

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Republic Day

Netizens had both a fun as well as a hard time to see a guitarist frog be the mascot of Goa for its tableau at the Republic Day parade on Sunday. The tiny West Coast state had the theme 'seashore' for their tableau and highlighted the campaign 'Save the Frog'. 

The tableau depicted Goa's pristine seashore and its rich biodiversity. The guitar playing frog was perched on a rock and was the mascot of 'Save the Frog' campaign. Figurines of mermaids, fish, seashells and a dummy of Panjim's Church Of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception were also part of the tableau; so were Goans sporting carnival dresses and dancing.

Twitterati flocked in to express their aww for Guitarist Frog

'High' ones

One user compared it with The Muppet Show's host 'Kermit the Frog'

Another invoke Japanese folklore of 'Land of Toads' Mount Myoboku

Some took it political

(Image credit: Twitter/@DDIndialive)

Published:
COMMENT
