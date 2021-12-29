Goa Issues COVID Curbs; Casinos, Cinema Halls To Work At 50% Capacity Amid Omicron Scare

In order to contain the COVID-19 spread, the Goa government has announced new restrictions amid the Omicron scare. Casinos, cinema halls, auditoriums, river cruises, water parks and entertainment parks will operate at a maximum of 50% capacity. The government said that fully vaccinated or those possessing negative COVID certificates will be permitted entry into the state.

"Place of public amusement, including Spa, Massage parlour, restaurant, pub, bar, hall, auditorium, gym, marriage, venue, cinema halls, river cruises, waterparks, entertainment parks, to adhere to all COVID safety protocols, including use of masks, sanitisers, thermal screening etc," the statement said adding that entry will be permitted to those who possess vaccination certificate or negative COVID test.

For inter-state movement of vehicles, the government said, "Two drivers and one helper per goods vehicle (will be permitted). However, the police or the other authorities will have to scan such persons with thermal guns to see whether they display any symptoms and if they display any symptoms then the police or the other authorities should deny access to such persons within the state of Goa."

Negative COVID report, double jab certificate mandatory for attending New Year eve celebrations: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawat on Wednesday informed that a negative RT-PCR report or double jab certificate is necessary for attending New year eve functions in the state. "COVID-19 negative certificate or double vaccinate certificate will be mandatory for attending a function on December 31," Sawant said adding that orders in this regard will be issued shortly.

Goa on Monday recorded its first Omicron cases after an eight-year-old boy who returned from the United Kingdom on December 17 tested positive for the Variant of Concern. Meanwhile, 781 Omicron cases have been reported in the country, according to the Health ministry's update on Wednesday.

Goa has not imposed a night curfew yet, however, Sawant assured to take strict action if COVID cases continue to rise. He said that the government will observe the coronavirus situation till January 1. Goa has so far administered 24,01,614 COVID-19 doses with 13,00457 being the first dose and 11,01,157 being the second dose. The state on Wednesday administered vaccine 2,953 doses.