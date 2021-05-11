Goa: Leak Reported In Oxygen Tank In District Hospital; Fire Tenders Rushed To Site

In an unfortunate event, a leak was reported in the oxygen tank of the South Goa District Hospital on Tuesday. As is evident from the visuals captured by Republic Media Network, the fire tenders that have reached the site, and are trying to bring the situation under control in the COVID-dedicated hospital, which has many COVID infected patients admitted, and presently undergoing treatment. While more details are awaited, as of now no reports of loss of life due to interruption in supply or low pressure have been reported.

#WATCH Oxygen tank leakage at South Goa District Hospital; fire tenders rushed to the spot. Details awaited#Goa pic.twitter.com/QmDN6JlZ0J — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021

Nashik Goa leak

The event takes place not even a month after a leak was reported from an oxygen tanker at a Nashik Zakir Hussain Hospital. The leakage had caused the gas to spread throughout the area, which was contained by a team of fire brigade personnel, but the supply of oxygen was halted for about 30 minutes, leading to the death of as many as 24 patients, who were on ventilator support and in constant need of oxygen supply. It is pertinent to mention here that Nashik Zakir Hussain Hospital is also a COVID dedicated hospital, and more than 150 patients, either oxygen-dependent or on ventilator support, were in the hospital when the incident took place.

The Health Minister of the State of Maharashtra Rajesh Tope had back then affirmed that a 7 member committee, consisting of a few doctors from the ICU unit and experts who set up the plant, will be formed to probe the incident. He had further added that the committee will also make sure that such accidents do not take place in the future.

"We will set up a 7-member committee to probe into the incident. Few senior doctors, doctors from the ICU unit and the experts who set up the tankers will also be a part of the committee," he had said.

Commenting on the unfortuante incident, South Goa collector Ruchika Katyal said, 'I am not aware of technical glitches but somehow, some bolt had come up, but it is now under control. Nothing to worry at all'

Meanwhile, a PIL has also been filed in the Supreme Court seeking an independent judicial inquiry into the incident. The petition filed by Mumbai-based NGO 'Save Them India Foundation' demands an inquiry into the incident alleging that it was caused due to negligence on the part of hospital authorities even as the preliminary inquiry by the state attributes the tragic incident to a valve malfunction.

(Credit-ANI)