Goa Liberation Day 2020: A 36-hour 'Operation Vijay' That Changed The History Of Goa

While India got independence on August 15, 1947, Goa was still under Portuguese rule. However, on December 19, 1961, after a series of futile negotiations, a brief military operation of 36 hours led to the liberation of Goa and forced Portugal to concede after 450 years of rule. Since then, this date is observed as Goa Liberation Day.

PM Modi's tweet on Goa Liberation Day

On the special occasion of Goa Liberation Day, greetings and best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Goa. We recall with pride the bravery of those who worked hard to free Goa. Praying for the continuous progress of the state in the years to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 19, 2020

Then PM Nehru had ordered 'Operation Vijay'

The 36 hour operation which freed Goa forever was codenamed 'Operation Vijay' and ordered by the then Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and involved non-stop attacks by the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, and Indian Army. Though the liberation was met with many countries’ support, Portugal called it an “invasion” of the Indian forces instead.

It started with small scale revolts

The movement to end Portuguese rule in Goa was started with small revolts. The Portuguese colonized several parts of India in 1510, but by the end of the 19th-century, Portuguese colonies were reduced down to Goa, Daman, Diu, Dadra, Nagar Haveli, and Anjediva Island.

Goa CM shares warm greetings

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant extended greetings on the occasion of 59th Goa Liberation Day on Friday, as per ANI reports

" On this auspicious occasion of Goa Liberation Day, I extend my best wishes to the people of Goa," the Chief Minister said.

he added, " It is indeed a remarkable day in Goa's history, as the state attained freedom from 450 years of Portuguese rule."

