Goa Liberation Day: CM Pramod Sawant Calls For Efforts To Make Goa A Progressive State

While speaking on the occasion of the 60th year celebration of Goa Liberation Day at parade ground in Panaji on Saturday, Goa CM Promod Sawant appealed to the people of the state to eschew their differences if any and work in unity to make Goa an ideal and progressive state in all respects. Pramod Sawant said that the state government is endeavouring to achieve self-sufficiency with a thrust on promoting self-employment to achieve the desired result under Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Swayampurna Goa campaign.

Goa Liberation Day Celebration 2020 | Goa@60

Goa Liberation Day: CM calls for efforts to make Goa ideal

During his addresses, the Chief Minister informed that in order to accomplish to the aim of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Wayampurna Goa campaign, the local self-government bodies such as panchayat and municipalities can play a vital role to supplement the efforts of the government in taking the benefit of the schemes and other facilities being provided by the government to the last person of the society.

Stating that "Swayampurna Goa Mission" started with interaction at the panchayat level on Gandhi Jayanthi Day is showing results, Sawant said, "Officers appointed as Swayampurna Mitra's have already started visiting panchayat's to review the activities."

CM Pramod Sawant said, "If every Panchayat strives to be self-reliant, Goa can easily become Swaympurna. During a lockdown when all imports were restricted, people especially the younger generation started cultivating, thereby showing their ability to shoulder responsibility and be role models for others to emulate."

Congratulating the newly elected Zilla panchayat members, the minister said that the people of Goa have shown their confidence in the government. On the occasion of Goa Liberation Day, Sawant presented awards to 57 awardees for their contribution in different fields. He also released Compendium of Instructions (Vol III) brought out by the Department of Personnel.

