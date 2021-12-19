Goa Liberation Day: CM Pramod Sawant Hails Efforts Of Freedom Fighters And Armed Forces

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday extended his warm wishes to the citizens of Goa on the 60th anniversary of the coastal state’s liberation from the Portuguese rule. “Warm greetings and good wishes to the people of Goa on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day. My sincere salute and tributes to the freedom fighters and armed forces personnel who fought for the Liberation of Goa. Let us together work towards the betterment of the State with the goal of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and Swayampurna Goa", the Chief Minister said through his Koo handle.

Also, several ministers and political leaders including President Ram Nath Kovind have also wished Goa city on its 60th Liberation Day. Meanwhile, the day which holds major prominence for the people of Goa will also mark the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning. PM Modi is scheduled to participate in the celebrations of Goa Liberation Day and will later also launch a series of developmental projects.

On Goa Liberation Day, the nation pays homage to the martyrs and freedom fighters who fought to liberate Goa from colonial rule. We also salute the exemplary courage & valour of our armed forces. I will forever cherish the memories of Goa@60 celebrations I attended last year. pic.twitter.com/XXw3Xl11jI — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 19, 2021

Apart from that, he will also felicitate the freedom fighters and veterans of ‘Operation Vijay’ at the function and then pay floral tributes at Martyr’s Memorial at Azad Maidan in Panaji.

The day which is celebrated every year on December 19 marks the date on which the state of Goa was liberated from the Portuguese in 1961. Before that, it was a Portuguese colony for around 451 years. Read on to know more about the significance of the day.

Goa Liberation Day

The Goa Liberation Day is celebrated every year to mark the freedom of the state from Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961.

In 1510, the Portuguese arrived in the Indian subcontinent and started colonizing parts of the country including Goa, Daman, Diu, and Nagar Haveli. Though India got its freedom from the Britishers in 1947, Goa was still being ruled by the Portuguese. Later, after the Indian government led by then Prime Minister Pt Jawaharlal Nehru failed to free Goa, it called for military intervention and carried out a joint operation 'Operation Vijay' with the Indian Army, Navy, and the Indian Air Force.

The operation which went on for around 40 hours finally resulted in the defeat of the Portuguese and a certificate of surrender was signed. Getting independence after 450 years of Portuguese rule, Goa started celebrating the day as its Liberation Day every year by hosting several programmes. The day is also marked to honour the armed forces who fought for freeing the state.

Image: PTI/Koo/@Pramod Sawant