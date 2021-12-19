Goa Liberation Day: Mormugao, Indian Navy's 2nd Ship Of Project P15B, Sails For Sea Trials

India's one of the most advanced guided-missile destroyers, Mormugao which is also the second ship of Indian Navy's Project 15B has proceeded on its maiden sea trial on Sunday, December 19. The day which is also being celebrated as the 60th Goa Liberation Day seems to be the most perfect date for the ship to be put into the sea as the Indian Navy played a major role in the liberation of the coastal state from Portuguese rule.

The ship which has been named after the maritime state of Goa will not only help in establishing a strong bond between the Navy and the people of Goa but will also connect its identity permanently to the Navy. Build under the thrust of the "Make in India" initiative, the ship has been incorporated with several niche indigenous technologies and is a shining example of the union government's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" step. It will also contribute significantly to the Indian Navy's combat capabilities through its advanced features.

Earlier after the recent commissioning of INS Visakhapatnam and fourth P75 submarine, INS Vela, the commencing of the sea trials of Mormugao outlines the cutting-edge capabilities of MDSL and the strong indigenous shipbuilding traditions of the country.

All about Mormugao- Second Ship of Indian Navy's Project 15B

The second ship of Project 15B, the guided-missile destroyer model was launched on September 17, 2016, at the Mazagaon Dock Ship Builders Limited in Mumbai. The ship which is named after the port city of Mormugao is expected to be commissioned by 2022.

The Visakhapatnam class destroyers are popularly known as the P15 class of guided-missile destroyers building built for the Indian Navy. The first vessel of the class, INS Visakhapatnam was commissioned on November 21, 2021, and the Navy further plans to have three more destroyers in service by 2024.

Notably, these are among the most technologically advanced Guided Missile Destroyers of the world across the world with state-of-the-art weapon sensor package advanced features high degree of automation and several other features designed under new concepts.

