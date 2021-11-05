Goa logs 15 new COVID-19 cases; active infections at 316

Panaji, Nov 5 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,78,260 after 15 people tested positive for the infection on Friday, an official from the state health department said.

As many as 36 patients were discharged from hospitals, while none died of the infection during the day, he said.

With this, the count of recoveries rose to 1,74,578 and the toll stood at 3,366, the official said, adding that the coastal state is now left with 316 active cases.

At least 1,705 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 14,79,728, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,78,260, new cases 15, death toll 3,366, discharged 1,74,578, active cases 316, samples tested till date 14,79,728. PTI RPS ARU ARU

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)