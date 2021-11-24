Goa logs 22 new COVID-19 cases; no fresh fatalities

Panaji, Nov 24 (PTI) At least 22 people tested positive for coronavirus, while none died of the infection in Goa on Wednesday, an official from the state health department said.

With this, the tally of infections reached 1,78,731 and the toll stood at 3,378, he said.

The count of recoveries rose to 1,75,107, after 20 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said, adding that the coastal state is now left with 246 active cases.

As many as 2,873 swabs were tested on Wednesday, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 15,31,662, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,78,731, new cases 22, death toll 3,378, discharged 1,75,107, active cases 246, samples tested till date 15,31,662. PTI RPS ARU ARU

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)