Goa logs 33 fresh COVID-19 cases; one fatality

Panaji, Oct 23 (PTI) At least 33 people tested positive for COVID-19, while one died of the infection in Goa on Saturday, an official from the state health department said.

With this, the tally of infections in the coastal state has reached 1,77,852 and the toll stands at 3,358, the official said.

Apart from this, 58 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 1,73,920, and leaving the state with 574 active cases, he said.

With the addition of 3,424 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 14,46,807, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,77,852, new cases 33, death toll 3,358, discharged 1,73,920, active cases 574, samples tested till date 14,46,807. PTI RPS ARU ARU

