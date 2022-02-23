Goa logs 44 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally below 500

Panaji, Feb 23 (PTI) Goa on Wednesday reported 44 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally to 2,44,861, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.

As per a health department bulletin, two more coronavirus-linked deaths reported in the last 24 hours pushed the toll to 3,797.

The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 2,40,607 after 118 patients were discharged during the day, the bulletin said.

Goa now has 457 active cases.

"With 2,469 new coronavirus tests, the number of tests conducted in the state so far has gone up to 18,72,671,” a department official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,44,861, new cases 44, death toll 3,797, discharged 2,40,607, active cases 457, samples tested till date 18,72,671. PTI RPS RSY RSY

