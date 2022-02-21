Goa logs 49 COVID-19 cases, no fresh fatality

Panaji, Feb 21 (PTI) Goa on Monday reported 49 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 2,44,762, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 3,789 as no fresh fatality due to coronavirus infection was reported.

With 40 patients being discharged from hospitals after treatment on Monday, the total number of recoveries in Goa mounted to 2,40,391, the official said.

With 1,179 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far for detecting coronavirus infection in Goa went up to 18,68,103, he added.

