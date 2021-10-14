Goa Logs 68 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths, 39 Recoveries

Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 68 and reached 1,77,356 on Thursday, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 3,335 with the addition of two fatalities during the day, he said.

The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,73,342 after 39 patients were discharged from hospitals, the official said.

Goa now has 679 active cases.

"With 3,881 new coronavirus tests, the number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 14,11,608,” he added.

