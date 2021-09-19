Goa Logs 84 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths; 79 Recover

Goa on Sunday reported 84 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths while 79 patients recovered, a health department official said.

The new additions pushed the tally of infections in the coastal state to 1,75,498 and the death toll to 3,294. The number of recoveries in Goa now stands at 1,71,430 and active cases at 774, the official said.

"With 4,178 new tests, the total number of tests conducted in Goa so far has gone up to 12,99,606,” he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,75,498, new cases 84, death toll 3,294, discharged 1,71,430, active cases 774, samples tested till date 12,99,606.