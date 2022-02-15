Goa logs 85 new COVID-19 cases, three fatalities

Panaji, Feb 15 (PTI) Goa on Tuesday recorded 85 fresh coronavirus positive cases and three fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 2,44,287 and the death toll to 3,777, the state health department said.

Goa's case positivity rate stands at 4.22 per cent as of Tuesday.

A total of 469 COVID-19 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, raising the number of recoveries in the coastal state to 2,38,756, the department said.

With 2,012 new tests, the total number of samples examined so far for coronavirus detection in Goa went up to 18,56,588, a health official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,44,287, new cases 85, death toll 3,777, discharged 2,38,756, active cases 1,754, samples tested till date 18,56,588. PTI RPS NSK NSK

