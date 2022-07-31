Goa Police Assist Mumbai Police In Nabbing Dreaded Criminal Wanted In 40 Cases

The Goa police formed a crack team to nab a wanted criminal named Vikrant Deshmukh from Panjim, with over 40 cases against him. A pistol and five live rounds were also recovered from him. Notably, the Mumbai police requested Goa police about the presence of Deshmukh in Goa. After setting up several traps across Panjim, Goa police, in coordination wit Navi Mumbai police successfully got hold of Vikrant Deshmukh.

The police officials said he was about to board a casino ship, when he was arrested by the Goa police. A short chase also preceded his arrest, according to officials.

Mumbai and Goa police's joint operation

The police informed the operation was jointly conducted by the Navi Mumbai and Goa police. "Notorious criminal Vikrant Deshmukh, wanted by Mumbai police in connection with 33 different cases, including murder, extortion, dacoity and robbery, was arrested while he was boarding a casino vessel in Panaji," Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Shobhit Saxena told reporters.

Vikrant Deshmukh was wanted in over 40 cases, informed the police, including in a case of murder, "He is dreaded criminal with over 40 criminal cases registered against him in state. He is also wanted in a murder case. We are happy we could assist Mumbai police. As per him, he was only here for recreational purposes, but we're checking," said Shobhit Saxena.

The tip-off about Deshmukh's presence was shared to the Goa's crime branch, which was coordinating closely with the Navi Mumbai police. He further said the alert was received during a campaign run by the Goa police against alcohol consumption in public.

Police checking for Vikrant Deshmukh's links in North Goa

"As per the preliminary investigation, Deshmukh was in Goa for a short stay. So far he has revealed that he was here for a recreational purpose," he said and added the police is trying to ascertain if Deshmukh has any connections and links in North Goa, as he is being interrogated by the Goa police.

"The accused was staying in Calangute and had come to Panaji on Saturday night to visit the casino. It is suspected that he had one more accomplice. We are interrogating Deshmukh and once the identity of his accomplice is established, we will apprehend him," said Saxena.

