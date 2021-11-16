According to local officials, the Goa Police Department has enhanced patrolling and strengthened the force to guarantee that the state remains safe and crime-free. "As we are witnessing an increase in the number of tourists visiting Goa, we are ready to handle the state. We have increased patrolling at all tourist places," said Shobhit D Saxena, Superintendent of Police, North Goa.

Tourist police, as well as Goa police, have just been trained and deployed. They would not only assist tourists but will also listen to their grievances. He also mentioned that ATS has been deployed to patrol the beaches. As the number of tourists visiting the state grows, the authorities are working to ensure that no illicit activity occurs, particularly in the area of drugs.

Goa Police monitors COVID-19 situation and illegal activities

"We are taking strict action against harassment of tourists. We are also taking strict action against people who are not following Covid-19 norms. We are striking hard against drugs. Yesterday, we caught eight people with various types of drugs," he said.

The Goa Police Department has decided to increase monitoring in the state, particularly to prevent harassment of domestic and international tourists, according to a statement released by the department on Monday. As the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has decreased, regulations have been relaxed, and visitors have been flocking to Goa's beaches. The Goa police have begun booking miscreants and touts who are involved in targeting and defrauding tourists, North Goa Superintendent of Police (SP) Shobhit Saxena told ANI. He stated that police have been deployed around Goa beaches to investigate and assist tourists who have complained of harassment. He also stated that the police are closely monitoring foreigners who are unlawfully residing in Goa.

"We have also conducted a full foreigner survey to see who are staying here illegally. We are trying to identify them and take action against them. Moreover, there is a surge in the number of foreigners booked under the NDPS Act," said the SP.

COVID-19 cases in Goa

After 25 cases were discovered on Monday, the COVID-19 tally in Goa reached 1,78,510, while the death toll rose to 3,375, according to an official. He claimed that 15 people were released during the day, bringing the total number of people recovered to 1,74,885, leaving the state with 250 active cases. In the last 24 hours, 2,175 samples were evaluated, bringing the total number of tests in Goa to 15,08,457, he said. Positive cases 1,78,510, new cases 25, death toll 3375, discharged 174885, active cases 250, samples tested to date 15,08,457 are the figures for COVID-19 in Goa.

With inputs from ANI and PTI

IMAGE: PTI / PIXABAY