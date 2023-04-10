Last Updated:

Goa Prepared To Tackle Any COVID-19 Emergency, Says Health Minister Vishwajit Rane

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday said health facilities in the state were prepared to tackle any emergency in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Press Trust Of India
Image: Representative/PTI


Rane along with other senior officials reviewed preparedness of the state's health infrastructure as part of the nationwide mock drill in hospitals amid the rising cases of coronavirus.

"We are prepared to tackle any COVID-19 emergency," the minister told reporters.

Mock drills was conducted at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) located near Panaji, North Goa District Hospital in Mapusa town and South Goa District Hospital in Margao.

State Health Secretary Arun Mishra, GMCH Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar and others were present during the review conducted by the minister.

Rane said during COVID-19 emergency, some private hospitals refer patients to the GMCH at the eleventh hour, thus resulting in the oxygen supply shortage at the government hospital.

The private hospitals would be warned against such referrals, he said. The minister said Goa was reporting around 100 new COVID-19 cases per day, but there has been no fatality and the patients admitted in hospitals do not require oxygen support.

Health authorities conducted the mock drill and ensured all facilities are in place in case of any emergency, he said.

The state government would follow all protocols issued by the Union Health Ministry, Rane added.

India logged 5,880 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases have increased to 35,199, as per the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,979 with 14 deaths. it stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.91 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 3.67 per cent. PTI RPS GK

