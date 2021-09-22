Goa Records 102 COVID-19 Cases, 38 Recoveries; No New Death

Goa's coronavirus caseload rose by 102 and reached 1,75,792 on Wednesday, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 3,297, he said.

The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,71,545 after 38 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Goa now has 950 active cases.

"With 5,945 new coronavirus tests, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 13,13,965,” he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,75,792, new cases 102, death toll 3,297, discharged 1,71,545, active cases 950, samples tested till date 13,13,965.