Goa records 107 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

Panaji, Sep 21 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 107 and reached 1,75,690 on Tuesday, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 3,297, he said.

The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,71,507 after 29 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Goa now has 886 active cases.

"With 4,689 new tests, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 13,08,020,” he added.

